Dad asks if he was wrong to ban teen from going to music fest after reading her texts.

Parents will tell you that parenting is hard. 75% of parenting is ensuring your child doesn't get into trouble, and the other 25% is getting them out of trouble (I made that up; I'm not a parent). What would you do if a minor Apple mix-up means you got some texts intended for your kid discovering that they were about to do drugs and drink alcohol.

On a popular Reddit thread, a dad asks if he was wrong not to allow his 16-year-old daughter to go to a music festival because he read her texts saying she was going to drink and do drugs.

AITA for not letting daughter go to music festival after I accidentally saw her texts?

Is parenting a 16-year-old hard?

I’m a single dad to 3 kids; the oldest is 16. She and I usually get along. For a dad and a 16-year-old, I think it could be a lot worse.

