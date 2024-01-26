Dad berates daughter for getting laid off in US; 'Don't come back to India, I'm ashamed.' AITA?

When this father is angry with her daughter's work ethic, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for shouting at my daughter for losing her job after I supported her financially?"

My (M) daughter just lost her job and was fired because her company decided to lay off a lot of the low performers.

She only just started working in October. We are from India and she studied in the USA and then started work there on H1B visa. Now if she doesn't find something else quick she has to come back to India and it will be such a waste of money.

While she did get scholarship to study in USA, I still helped her financially for other costs when she was a student.