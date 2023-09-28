Dad breaks the news to his son; 'I'm giving the family business to your sister.' AITA?

When this man is upset with his son, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my son he will not be taking over the family business and it is going to my daughter?"

I have two kids my oldest son and my daughter. They are 25 and 21. We have a family business that works on farm equipment and it is a very good business. Most farmers if something break can usually fix it but when they call us they will pay a lot so they don’t have to buy another half million tractor.

Anyways I have been telling my kids since they were young that if they want to take over the business that they have to get a business degree and work a lot with me to learn everything. Basically they have to put in the work.