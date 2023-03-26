Dad had no idea buying daughter PS5 would be the last straw for ex-wife. AITA?

AITA for buying a ps5 for my daughter when my ex asked me not to?

Impossible_Answer_41

My ex and I have a 14yo daughter together. She also has 2 more kids who are 16M and 11F. We have 50-50 custody. Here is the problem.

My daughter loves gaming. She has been begging her mom and I to buy her a ps5. I bought one for her a few weeks ago but I didn't give it to her right away. I decided to wait until after an important and difficult exam that she had and to then give it to her as a prize for getting an A+ on that exam (which I knew she would).