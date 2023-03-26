Dad had no idea buying daughter PS5 would be the last straw for ex-wife. AITA?

My ex and I have a 14yo daughter together. She also has 2 more kids who are 16M and 11F. We have 50-50 custody. Here is the problem.
My daughter loves gaming. She has been begging her mom and I to buy her a ps5. I bought one for her a few weeks ago but I didn't give it to her right away. I decided to wait until after an important and difficult exam that she had and to then give it to her as a prize for getting an A+ on that exam (which I knew she would).
A few days ago my ex called me and asked me not to buy a ps5 for my daughter as apparently she has been gloating to her siblings and making them jealous because their parents are financially struggling and they can't have as many privileges as my daughter.