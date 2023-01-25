Dad called 'cruel' for threatening to cut off unmotivated son; wife offers son money.

My wife and I have three children. They are 17, 15, and 10. My oldest has no intention to do anything after high school. At least none he has made clear to us.
So I gave him the same ultimatum my parents gave me. Either go to university, get a job, or GTFO. I chose to travel the world for two years. I had a lot of sailing experience and my father had a lot of friends in that community so I was able to sail around the world earning money and working my ass off. It wasn't a two year vacation.
My family is well off and I could have chosen an indolent life. But I knew I would be a disappointment if I chose that. So when I got back I enrolled in university and eventually went to work for the family business.
My wife thinks that I'm being unfair to our poor baby boy throwing him out into the world. I'm not. We have the money to pay for his university. We have the money for all three kids.