Dad called 'cruel' for threatening to cut off unmotivated son; wife offers son money.

AITA for telling my son he has to go to university, get a job, or get out?

My wife and I have three children. They are 17, 15, and 10. My oldest has no intention to do anything after high school. At least none he has made clear to us.

So I gave him the same ultimatum my parents gave me. Either go to university, get a job, or GTFO. I chose to travel the world for two years. I had a lot of sailing experience and my father had a lot of friends in that community so I was able to sail around the world earning money and working my ass off. It wasn't a two year vacation.

My family is well off and I could have chosen an indolent life. But I knew I would be a disappointment if I chose that. So when I got back I enrolled in university and eventually went to work for the family business.