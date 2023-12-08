Dad calls wife psychotic after she photoshops his daughter out of their Xmas card. AITA?

When this dad is furious with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my wife psychotic and leaving to stay with my parents after she photoshopped my daughter out of our Christmas card?"

I (34 M) have been married for 3 years to my wife (32F). Together, we have a set of twins who are 2. I have a daughter from a previous relationship (7).

I have never picked up on any negative feelings toward my daughter from my wife. Although, she doesn’t live with us full time. We have her every other weekend and some scattered weekdays.otherwise she lives with my ex.

Our Christmas cards were sent out last week (my wife did them) and I assumed she used the picture we agreed on; the 5 of us at a beach resort. Wellllll… I ended up finding out my loving wife made an edit behind my back.