Dad cancels bio daughter's bday after she's 'cruel' to recently adopted son. AITA?

We went to the restaurant, and she wanted an expensive dish. I ordered it, and Ethan said that he wants the same stuff. But Rachel did not like that, she said:

"You want an expensive dish when he's not even your Dad in reality? I'd have thought you'd be more grateful as your parents are dead and you're adopted now."

I asked her to apologize immediately as I could see that it had really hurt him, but she just shrugged and said, "Well, if you want to have it, go ahead. I don't care anyway."

But I told her "You are going to care because your birthday's cancelled, we're headed back." I asked them to head back to the car and she yelled at me and said she was just joking, that I cannot do that, etc.