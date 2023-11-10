Dad cancels daughter's eczema appointment; convinced gluten is the issue. AITA?

When this father feels like he may have made a parenting error when it comes to his daughter's health, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for cancelling my daughter's appointment?"

I am a dad. Yesterday her mother my ex-wife texted me that my 16 year old daughter has a doctor appointment today, because she has a "blistery scaley rash" on her underarm. My ex-wife said since there is no school she is going to take her in.

Years ago my daughter suffered from never ending eczema which I knew was from a gluten allergy. So we went gluten free at my insistence and the eczema cleared up. (I suggested the gluten free because my brother had a wheat allergy as a child.)