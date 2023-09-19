Dad challenges school on daughter's 'b*llying' charge, mom says he's being 'a jerk.'

There's nothing quite like the power struggle between an annoyed parent and school staff. Regardless of who is in the right, there will be strong words exchanged.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for challenging the school on behalf of his daughter. He wrote:

"AITA for fighting the school on the b*llying charge they put in my daughter's records?"

My kid is a junior in high school and she is a sweet kid. She has a best friend named Abby and they have been friends since preschool. It’s really cute how long they have been friends. They tease each other all the time. Last week at school she had to go to the principal on Friday because one of the teachers heard her call Abby a b#$%h.