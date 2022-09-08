Dad asks if he's wrong to discipline another person's child at playdate.

You're not supposed to discipline other people's kids, but what if they're really annoying? What do you do then? When this father is angry at a kid for ruining his house, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Wife's best friend and new boyfriend come over for dinner last night, they have a 7yo girl, plays with our 4yo and 8yo.
Scene 1: I'm trying to cook dinner and host and keep everyone happy - wife/wife's friend/bf's boyfriend sitting around talking. Kids come up asking for drinks right as I'm serving dinner, I offer juice boxes. They want lemonade.