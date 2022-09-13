Dad asks if he's wrong to go to concert a few weeks after baby is due.

It's hard to say whether or not you should go out after you have a baby. When this father to be is conflicted, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Keep getting into an argument with my wife, that keep getting worse. we are due to have our first child (our first together she has 3 older children that live with us) later this month.
I bought tickets for a concert that is approximately 3 weeks after her delivery date (if we make it that far) and she keeps accusing me of being not caring for wanting to go to it. Saying she can't believe I care more about a concert than our daughter and how could I want to leave her.