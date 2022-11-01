Dad punishes daughter because she won't eat stepmom's food, family says he's wrong.

When this dad is annoyed with his daughter, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for taking away my daughter's thanksgiving present because she refused to eat what my wife cooked?"

Hello. I'm (40s) a father of 2 kids (son 14 and daughter 16). I recently got married to my wife Molly who is a great cook and she has been cooking for me and the kids in the past few months.

However my daughter doesn't like all the meals Molly cooks and sometimes cooks her own dinners. Molly as a result would get hurt thinking her food isn't good enough.

She confined in me about how much it bothers her to see my daughter decline her food and cook by herself.

I've talked to my daughter to address the issue and she said she appreciates Molly's cooking but naturally can not be expected to eat everything she cooks.