Dad asks if he was wrong to give daughter's bedroom to newborn son.

"AITA for taking away my daughters bedroom and giving it to my son?"

"AITA for taking away my daughters bedroom and giving it to my son?"

I(M32) have a daughter Harper(F14) from a previous relationship. I have full custody and her mom is not involved in her life. 5 years ago I married my wife Nina(F31) we tried to have a child but couldn't.