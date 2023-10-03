Dad delete's 4 yo son's game, family is taking sides over his decision. AITA?

Yesterday, after I picked him up from school, he asked if he could play. I said sure since we weren't doing anything & we weren't picking up his brother from my GFs parents until an hr or so later. I set up the game for him & told him to have fun. I went to the bedroom to change out of my work clothes, & when I came out he was on an order screen.

I asked if he bought anything & he said no. The xbox is attached to my account while the ps4 is attached to her account so I texted her asking if she was charged anything. Sure enough she responded that she was charged $60. I told him he knows better & that its not good to lie.