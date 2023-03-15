Dad asks if he's wrong for not letting daughter with anxiety go back to mom's early.

My ex and I have a 6 year old daughter. We divorced when she was 6 months old and I moved out of state shortly after so I only see her for a weekend every 3-6 months.
She developed severe anxiety in June after an incident at her daycare. My ex has used this as an excuse to not have her spend overnights with me. She'd drop my daughter off with me in the morning, pick her up after dinner, then drop her off again the next morning.
I tolerated it for two visits but two weeks ago I said she is going to be with me the whole weekend without her mom picking her up for bath and bed or calling every couple hours.
My ex protested and said our daughter isn't ready for that but I have a right to spend these weekends with her without her mom interfering. My ex dropped her off on Saturday morning and was back at my house before lunch saying our daughter called her and asked to go home. Then my daughter came running out with her backpack and didn't want to come back inside.