Dad eats daughter's fries that 'weren't his.' She freaks, 'you know you could die dad.'

When this father feels like he's being attacked by his daughter, he asks Reddit:
So I (50m) went to get some fast food today and my (17f) daughter is upset with me. I'm on a diet so I need to watch what I eat (diabetic) and I opted to get a grilled chicken sandwich meal.
That meal comes with fries. I said I didn't want them because I shouldn't have them, so my daughter asked if she could have them instead of them going to waste. I told her yes she could and she asked if I could get her a special sauce too, which I did.
When I got in the car, I only wanted a few just for on the road, so I ate about maybe 4-5 of the larger waffle fries in the carton, but left her a solid 1/3 of the rest. When I showed up and handed her the bag with her portion of the fries...
she was visibly disappointed and accused me of being the 'AH' because they were HERS she specifically requested and I shouldn't have eaten them, also because I was sick and could DIE. But she was being dramatic.
She said there were barely any in there (I checked, there were a good 2-3 big fries with the rest being crumbled a bit). AITA here?
crystalvan writes:
NTA no matter what anyone says they were yours to begin with and she shouldn't get so upset over 4-5 fries missing especially if she is 17 i would say tell her to grow and and go get her own if she wants them so bad and don't even apologies she should be thankfully she got any because they were your to start with hun
blazedrogue writes:
YTA. Are you actually a child that doesn’t understand telling someone “yes I’ll give you my fries” means you’re giving them the order of fries? Like sure if you ate 1/10th of the fries nobody would care or even notice but you literally ate the vast majority of them. Of course you’re the asshole.
lyssbitchcalore writes:
YTA. He really needs to take his diabetes seriously. I worked at a podiatrist as a medical assistant. And let me tell you, those patients who were noncompliant with their diets often ended up in our office with some disguised festering wounds that would take months to heal if they followed the rules.
Trigger warnings nasty stuff ahead. We had to clean out a lot of these wounds weekly. Some needed a wound vac. It's literally a vacuum we attach to the wound to suck out the pis and infected tissue.
Many gave us no option because they couldn't follow instructions to stay off their foot and ended up in total contact casts for months on end to try to save the foot. I'm talking about a cast like for broken limbs, but we have to leave the wound open and accessible.
This requires some serious thick padding around the foot to prevent rubbing and creating more wounds. The whole foot is basically padded in thick sticky foam like pads we cut out to fit the foot.
We don't put any around the wound, bandage it up, then put on a cast. You have to come in the next week to get your cast taken off, wound cleaned, then likely a new cast to replace it.
Often the end result was still partial to fill amputation. Can be just a toe, half a foot, to half the leg. Amputations put a lot of extra work on your heart. Below the knee amputations decrease your life by about 50%.
And oftentimes prosthetics or the amputation site can be risks for wounds too. And guess what. Everyone around you can smell it all. Stick to your diet man.