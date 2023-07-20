Dad eats daughter's fries that 'weren't his.' She freaks, 'you know you could die dad.'

When this father feels like he's being attacked by his daughter, he asks Reddit:

'AITA For eating fries that 'weren't mine'?'

So I (50m) went to get some fast food today and my (17f) daughter is upset with me. I'm on a diet so I need to watch what I eat (diabetic) and I opted to get a grilled chicken sandwich meal.

That meal comes with fries. I said I didn't want them because I shouldn't have them, so my daughter asked if she could have them instead of them going to waste. I told her yes she could and she asked if I could get her a special sauce too, which I did.