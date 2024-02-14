Dad feeds 2 yo son 'harmful' foods amidst messy custody battle. AITA? UPDATED 3X

Your situation is a little bit different but I will say that she is in the wrong here. She can have her beliefs and eat the way she chooses to eat and she can certainly teach your son about that and he will eat the way she eats when he is at her house.

It’s unfortunate that you have separated but the fact is if you have an ex husband who is the father of your child lives in a separate house and has his own arrangements of custody with his own son he can feed him whatever he wants to.

She cannot control that anymore than she will be able to control what he feels like eating when he learns a variety of things about food and nutrition as an older child or as a teenager.