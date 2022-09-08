Dad asks if he's wrong to forbid parents from disciplining his children.

It's hard being a parent, especially if your parents are trying to parent your kids too. When this father is fed up with how involved his parents are getting with his children, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My parents were very excited about my having kids, and I’ve always loved and appreciated that. I come from a culture of very close family.
They often ask if they can watch the kids for the day or have them come over or whatever else. It’s great for me, I have some bonus time to myself, and they get to see the grandkids.