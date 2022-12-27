Someecards Logo
Dad gets drunk in front of 5 yo son, say's it's ex's weekend, he's 'off the hook.'

Andrew Pierson
Dec 27, 2022 | 7:33 AM
AITA for getting drunk at the family Christmas party even though my kid was there because it was my ex’s weekend to look after our son?

Yesterday we had our Christmas dinner at my parent’s place. My ex was invited as my parents still really like her and we have a son together. I am 23, she is 23 and our son is 5. This past weekend was my ex’s weekend to have our son.

Yesterday when I got to my parents, I cracked a beer. I had one or two when people started arriving. I said hi to my son and ex but I let her take over looking after him cause like I said, it was her weekend and she wasn’t drinking.

As the night went on I had a few more drinks and I won’t lie I had quite a buzz going on.

At one point my ex pulled me aside and asked me if I was drunk. I said yeah and she got upset and said that my son was around and I needed to be in the right state or mind to look after him. We got into a kind of shouting match where I told her it was her weekend to look after him so I was off the hook.

Sources: Reddit
