Dad gets drunk in front of 5 yo son, say's it's ex's weekend, he's 'off the hook.'

Yesterday we had our Christmas dinner at my parent’s place. My ex was invited as my parents still really like her and we have a son together. I am 23, she is 23 and our son is 5. This past weekend was my ex’s weekend to have our son.
Yesterday when I got to my parents, I cracked a beer. I had one or two when people started arriving. I said hi to my son and ex but I let her take over looking after him cause like I said, it was her weekend and she wasn’t drinking.
As the night went on I had a few more drinks and I won’t lie I had quite a buzz going on.
At one point my ex pulled me aside and asked me if I was drunk. I said yeah and she got upset and said that my son was around and I needed to be in the right state or mind to look after him. We got into a kind of shouting match where I told her it was her weekend to look after him so I was off the hook.