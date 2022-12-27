Dad gets drunk in front of 5 yo son, say's it's ex's weekend, he's 'off the hook.'

AITA for getting drunk at the family Christmas party even though my kid was there because it was my ex’s weekend to look after our son?

Yesterday we had our Christmas dinner at my parent’s place. My ex was invited as my parents still really like her and we have a son together. I am 23, she is 23 and our son is 5. This past weekend was my ex’s weekend to have our son.

Yesterday when I got to my parents, I cracked a beer. I had one or two when people started arriving. I said hi to my son and ex but I let her take over looking after him cause like I said, it was her weekend and she wasn’t drinking.

As the night went on I had a few more drinks and I won’t lie I had quite a buzz going on.