'AITA for giving my daughter contraceptives behind my wife's back?'

"AITAH for giving my daughter contraceptives behind my wife's back?"

My (43M) daughter (15F) started dating a boy (15M) she likes. He is a sweet boy. My wife (43F) and I like to keep our kids feeling safe enough to tell us anything. It is harder for them to tell her stuff, so sometimes I compensate for that.

One day, my wife was coming home late. My daughter came to my room and asked if she could talk to me about something. I could tell she was nervous and embarrassed. She told me that she wanted to do something with her bf but she doesn't want to get pregnant. And that she doesn't know how to start things.