Dad gives daughter secret burner phone to avoid mom's 'crazy stalking.' AITA?

Well the downside is that my ex is doing the same thing to Anna now. If the tracking software shows she’s anywhere but my house, work, or school [before it let out for summer], she will panic. Anna told me about this and how annoying it gets.

I talked to my ex and she said she would stop but Anna said that never happened. So I got a new phone for her without the tracking software. She leaves her moms phone at my house and will occasionally call or text her mom on it, but if she’s going out with friends she won’t bring it.