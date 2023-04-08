Dad gives son's toys to younger cousin, son accuses him of replacing him. AITA?

People often keep toys and trinkets from their childhood to maintain the memories associated.

So, when one dad started giving his teenaged son's toys to his younger cousin, he felt hurt. He immediately demanded them back. His father feels like it is a great way to pass on the joy of childhood to a younger relative but his son feels like he is being replaced.

AITA for telling my son that he doesn't need toys anymore?

BeyondSuccessful389

Long story short, my 7yo nephew Cain and I have been spending a lot of time together. My brother and Cain's mom deal with some issues. I do have a 17yo son (Lex) and work from home, so I have a lot of spare time.