Dad gives son's toys to younger cousin, son accuses him of replacing him. AITA?

So, when one dad started giving his teenaged son's toys to his younger cousin, he felt hurt. He immediately demanded them back. His father feels like it is a great way to pass on the joy of childhood to a younger relative but his son feels like he is being replaced.
Long story short, my 7yo nephew Cain and I have been spending a lot of time together. My brother and Cain's mom deal with some issues. I do have a 17yo son (Lex) and work from home, so I have a lot of spare time.
I love having Cain because I get to be a little kid dad again. Lex doesn't seem to mind that Cain basically lives here. Yesterday I took him shopping at Target and he asked me if he could get this quad drone.