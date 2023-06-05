Dad goes golfing during child's bday party; BIL 'blabs' about it to the wrong people.

When a father brought his daughter to a cousin's birthday party, he got wind of something he simply couldn't keep to himself. After unexpected consequences, he asked Reddit:
OrdosDeluxe writes:
I (37M) have recently separated from my wife (37F) for a multitude of reasons - but the one at the top of the list is her prioritisation of her best friend/SIL (she married the brother) in all aspects of her life.
I've drawn a hard line on having no communication, except for childcare arrangements, and so far that has been working.
She contacted me about my niece's upcoming birthday party (SIL's daughter), and if I would be OK bringing our daughter (it was my week with her). The kids love playing with each other, and I didn't think it was fair for them to miss out just because I might feel awkward about it.