Dad goes golfing during child's bday party; BIL 'blabs' about it to the wrong people.

There's a fine line between friendly chit chat and gossip. And sometimes people can't help but bulldoze right through it.

When a father brought his daughter to a cousin's birthday party, he got wind of something he simply couldn't keep to himself. After unexpected consequences, he asked Reddit:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling everyone why my BIL wasn't at his daughter's birthday party?'

OrdosDeluxe writes:

I (37M) have recently separated from my wife (37F) for a multitude of reasons - but the one at the top of the list is her prioritisation of her best friend/SIL (she married the brother) in all aspects of her life.

I've drawn a hard line on having no communication, except for childcare arrangements, and so far that has been working.