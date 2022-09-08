Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad asks if he's wrong to ground teenage daughter for entire month.

Dad asks if he's wrong to ground teenage daughter for entire month.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 8, 2022 | 4:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Being a parent to a teenager is hard, especially when they're acting out of turn. When this dad is called out for grounding his daughter "unfairly" he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for grounding my daughter?"

kaledescope5423 writes:

I 43M, have a daughter 16F. She’s always been a good kid but lately her close friends don’t seem to be good influences. A few nights ago she asked for a sleepover, I and my wife said no because we were leaving for a family event early the next day and would not have enough time to drive her friends home.

She started swearing at us at one point saying “I wish I was never born to parents like you,” my wife visibly hurt by this. I told her to go to her room and that she wasn’t allowed to hang out with her friends for a month.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content