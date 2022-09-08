Dad asks if he's wrong to ground teenage daughter for entire month.

Being a parent to a teenager is hard, especially when they're acting out of turn. When this dad is called out for grounding his daughter "unfairly" he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for grounding my daughter?"

I 43M, have a daughter 16F. She’s always been a good kid but lately her close friends don’t seem to be good influences. A few nights ago she asked for a sleepover, I and my wife said no because we were leaving for a family event early the next day and would not have enough time to drive her friends home.