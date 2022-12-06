Dad grounds son but rewards daughter for similar things; wife says it's 'unfair.'

I have a 17yo daughter (Cass) and an 8yo son (Mark). Cass is with my ex wife and Mark is with my wife. Cass lives with my ex and is long distance (ex moved) and I only see her once every other month. Mark lives with me and my wife full time.
I will admit I struggle with a lot of guilt when it comes to Cass because of the distance, so when Cass wants something I try to do all I can to make it happen. Cass is also extremely sensitive so I have to handle her very carefully as not to upset her.
Mark, on the other hand, is more out there, will try to argue back, and I tend to be a bit harder on him because he's got a stronger personality.
About a month ago Cass called saying she broke her brand new iPhone I'd given her as an early birthday present and asked me to pay to get it fixed for her. Since I rarely get the chance to do stuff for Cass, I said yes, sent her the money and reassured her that I'm not mad, it was an accident, but please be more careful with her devices.