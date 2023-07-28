Dad hacks into daughter's laptop after she disappears on Mother's Day. AITA?

When this dad invades his daughter's privacy in a major way, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for 'cracking in' to my daughter's laptop after she lied to us?'

My daughter, 'Cassandra' (22F), works at a grocery store close to our home. It closes at 11pm, and if she's closing that night, it means she can get home around midnight.

The other night, she went to work and we expected her back by midnight. Cue to my wife (Cassandra's step-mom who raised her since she was 11) and I waking up at 1 a.m. in a panic because we realized she wasn't back yet.

We called her and asked where she was; she said she was at her job. I (49M) went to the store and didn't see her car in the parking lot at all. Even drove around the back to make sure. In other words, she was lying.