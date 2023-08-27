Husband loses it on wife when she leaves him with the baby for a 'girls night out.' AITA?

When I went up to check on her and the baby, she said that I was very irresponsible and rude for leaving her alone with the baby for so long. I got mad and told her 'at least I didn't get extremely intoxicated and leave you to take care of a colic baby for more than a day on your own without any sleep.' She started crying and told me I was horrible for guilting her like that. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

Cavolatan

Your wife is so wrong, really stunningly wrong, first for staying out until four, second for drinking so hard she was still feeling bad at 1 pm, and then for having the chutzpah to yell at you for taking a four hour nap.