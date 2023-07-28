Dad humiliates daughter when he tells her 'bigshot' GF to stop being rude at dinner.

When this man puts his daughter's SO in her place, he asks Reddit:
I (56M) met my only daughter's (Lauren - 20F) first serious girlfriend (Heather - 31F) yesterday. Given the age difference, I will admit I was already a bit stressed out but I gathered myself for Lauren.
I'm Lauren's only parent, I'm very proud of her and I love her so much. I prepared dinner and I expected it to be a typical meeting your daughter's partner dinner. It was not what I hoped it would be.
Heather is a big-shot lawyer. She brought a fine bottle of wine with her, and at first it was all okay. As the night went on she came off as very self confident, arrogant even, and every five minutes she would leave the dinner table to take a 'very important call'.
I counted in my head. This happened 7 times in the course of an hour. So I just asked Heather if her very important job could wait a little bit so we could talk together. Heather gave me a very nasty look. She said it couldn't.
I asked if it was more important than meeting her girlfriend's father. She said it actually was and Lauren understood and could explain if I wanted. She then left the room. Lauren said some matters need Heather's personal input.
After Heather left for another phone call, Lauren told me I was being childish by asking to have Heather's full attention at a time like this and she said she was embarrassed by my comment.
After they left, Lauren hasn't contacted me (like she usually would) and acts cold towards me. AITA here?
theferal1 writes:
Nta- and I’m not sure how welcoming I’d be with a 31 year old full grown adult after my 20 year old not even legal to drink (in the US) barely adult kid. She’s big shot lawyer who lacks common courtesy and can’t find someone her own age date….
itsnotmanualdate writes:
NTA. Heather was making a point that your daughter's family is less important that her job. Most likely she treats your daughter the same way. If it was a real emergency, she would have apologised profusely, spent time on the phone once and sit down for proper dinner.
After third time I would have suggested that since she has a clear emergency, she should go work and you and your daughter can have a nice dinner.
maypopfop writes:
NTA: While this might not be the case, you should talk to Lauren about how older, powerful women can be predatory too, and looking for young trophies they can control. It’s not exclusive to rich men.
They have an eleven year age difference and your daughter isn’t even old enough to drink. Heather also seems disrespectful in general. SEVEN CALLS? Making a good impression should be important if she cares about Lauren.