Dad asks if he was wrong to insist daughter cook for guests because wife was sick.

Doing some housework in your parent's house should be expected, especially for a 21 year. That being said, if the type of housework is gender specific, it won't sit right with a lot of people. Do you think if it's tradition it's OK, or do you think this sounds misogyny being called "chores?" Here's this dad's story...
So basically my daughter(21F) is a college student who lives in my house rent free. She's given a few task to take care of as her form of payment. Those things include cooking, cleaning and watching over her little sister occasionally when my wife & I go out somewhere.
A few days ago I invited my friends over for dinner. My wife was gonna cook up something for us as she usually does, but unfortunately the day before they were to arrive she was feeling a bit nauseous, but told me it would probably go away the next day(it didn't).