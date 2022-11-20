Dad asks if he was wrong to insist daughter cook for guests because wife was sick.

Doing some housework in your parent's house should be expected, especially for a 21 year. That being said, if the type of housework is gender specific, it won't sit right with a lot of people. Do you think if it's tradition it's OK, or do you think this sounds misogyny being called "chores?" Here's this dad's story...

So basically my daughter(21F) is a college student who lives in my house rent free. She's given a few task to take care of as her form of payment. Those things include cooking, cleaning and watching over her little sister occasionally when my wife & I go out somewhere.