Son tries to reconnect with dad, dad says, 'good for you; don't contact me again.' AITA?

When I finally moved out, he didn't want to see me at all. I tried really hard, came regularly to see him, but he always told me he hates me and ran to his room. I was devastated. The divorce was finalized in about a year.

Custody was in place for 50/50. We got my son in therapy, but it just didn't help. He hated my guts to the core. I never wanted to force him to go to my place. I could, but didn't want him to resent me even more.

I still wanted to be there for him, went to his games, sent him birthday and Christmas gifts, but he shut me out completely.