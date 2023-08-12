Man abandons family to go to college; "I never wanted a kid, so that's not my son." AITA?

Additional-Lynx182
I got my a high school hookup “Lily” pregnant when we were both 17 (I’m 18 now). She told me she was on the pill and, like the stupid teen I am, I didn’t use protection.
I don’t know if she lied about being on the pill, or if her pregnancy was the 0.01%, but a month and a half later, Lily and her parents showed up on my doorstep. She was crying happy tears and had a positive pregnancy test in her hands. Her parents were glaring daggers.
We had a sit down conversation with all our parents to talk about what we were going to do. I was adamant that I did not want to be a dad. I wasn’t (still ain’t tbh) ready to be a dad, and practically begged her to not have the child.
My parents even offered to pay for it (with the expectation that I would pay them back in the future), but Lily refused to end the pregnancy. I said that was fine, but I wouldn’t be attending the birth or signing any papers. If she wants a baby that’s fine, but I don’t.
Since Lily gave birth, she’s continually asked me for money and to watch the baby. I have refused each time, because I never asked to be a dad and that baby is not my responsibility. I fulfilled my responsibility when my parents offered to pay to end the pregnancy. I didn’t meet “my” son (despite Lily’s efforts) until a week ago.
Anyway, I’ve been accepted into an out of state college and will be moving to my new city very soon. I held a garage sale to get rid of my old junk (with my parents’ permission) and made a social media post about it.
I guess one of Lily’s friends was still following me and told her, because Lily showed up at the garage sale with the baby and called me every name in the book because I was “abandoning” her and the baby by moving away for college.
I tried to explain, for what has to be the millionth time, that I don’t want to be a dad. She just kept yelling and eventually my parents asked her to leave the property and threatened to call the cops for trespassing. She then left.
The thing is, if I called off my college plans now my life would pretty much be over. I don’t want to stay in the same podunk town for the rest of my life because of a baby I never wanted and isn’t even legally mine.
Still, my parents are pressuring me to at least try to build a relationship with Lily and the baby when I’m home on break (probably because my older sister is a childfree lesbian and Lily’s baby is their only biological grandchild).
I don’t want to build any relationship because I don’t want to be a fucking dad! I don’t get what’s so hard to understand about that, but everyone from my parents to random kids I haven’t spoken to in years have been badgering me nonstop to get involved in the baby’s life. AITAH?
Edit: alright alright, y’all can stop telling me that I don’t know how the law works, clearly I’ve got the message. I’m gonna talk to an attorney and sign away my parental rights, clearly my cursory Google wasn’t enough. I’m going to college for engineering, not law, give me a break.
Far-Pickle-2440
Dude you’re going to be on the hook for child support. Not offering a judgment, just offering the clarification:
You don’t have a way out of child support unless another dude adopts. You will have wages garnished until the child is 18 or 21, depending on the state. It’s going to be between 10 and 20% of income, and can be changed upwards, and there’s no exit. You’re in it financially.
Is it fair? No comment from me. Did she lie? Well, probably, but that doesn’t change anything about the legal situation.
Again, not offering judgment, outlining what you seem not to know.
WestCoast_Redneck
Also get a DNA test to confirm that it is yours.
mnelso1989
I'm assuming they are saying don't do this unless ordered to make payments by judge. If he does this, and it comes back positive, it could create the mom to go after him where she may not have.
All this to be said, he's an entitled little shit who doesn't understand responsibility. The audacity to claim 'I offered to pay for abortion, therefore I fulfilled my obligation' makes me want to slap that little shit.
Welcome to real life where actions have consequences!
hurtbeyondrepairr
“I will sign away my rights.” Ooooh boy OP, you can’t even do that lol.
Sassrepublic
gonna talk to an attorney and sign away my parental rights
Good. The attorney can explain to you that “signing away paternal rights” doesn’t absolve you of paternal responsibility. You will still be obligated to pay child support if she ever pursues it. You can sign away your rights to a relationship with the child but you can not sign away your financial responsibility.
Next time, use protection.
KimBrrr1975
In a lot of places, she might not even have the choice to pursue it. If she has to apply for food stamps, medical assistance for the baby, or any other social safety nets, they usually require that the court get involved to collect child support and provide benefits (if dad has a job that offers them) to alleviate the burden on the tax payers. Dad doesn't get to bow out and leave tax payers on the hook.
Longjumping-Fox4690
Dude… who is informing you of this nonsense? You can’t just sign away your rights and say “not going to be responsible”. It doesn’t work like that. You’re paying child support buddy. Deal with it.
Patrickosplayhouse
Unless DNA says otherwise, OP should stop using quotes around 'my'.
Probably needs to stop saying 'not legally mine' until such time as an attorney confirms it.
OP has every right to opt out of involvement in the child's life.
Financially, however..... why wouldn't the baby mama expect $$$ for support?
Katharinemaddison
It’s actually 1% not 0.01% for the pill to fail with perfect use. For average use it’s 9%.