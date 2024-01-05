Dad lets kids 'defend themselves' against his brother's stepkids; injuries result. AITA?

When this man gives his adolescent kids permission to defend themeselves against his brother's stepkids, he aks Reddit:

"AITA for giving my children permission to defend themselves and ruining my brother's visit?"​​​​​​

My brother has two stepkids (10,8) that are absolute brats. He is infatuated with their mother though so he will not discipline them. It's fine because we do not see them much.

Over the holidays he came over with his family and the kids were horrible. My daughter 11, and my son 10, wanted nothing to do with them. I gave them permission to go to their rooms and lock the doors to keep the peace.

My brother and his wife starter b&ching because my kids were being bad hosts. I said that I wasn't going to make my children unhappy to appease his.