Dad 'lets' son fail after he's caught plagiarizing, mom says 'you should've fought this.'

There are times when the best thing you can do as a parent is allow your kid to fail. Few lessons stick with us as intensely as those we learn in the trenches of failure.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for allowing his son to fail an assignment after he was caught plagiarizing. He wrote:

"AITA for allowing my son to fail a major assignment and telling him he deserved the zero?"

My son “Devin” plagiarized an essay for English by copy-pasting most of the sentences from Cliffnotes and replacing one of the letters with a specific Russian letter that looked the same as the original English letter. It wasn’t as if Devin plagiarized without meaning to. My son knew exactly what he was doing.