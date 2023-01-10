Dad let's stepdaughter spend night in jail; says, 'Next time she won't do stupid sh*t."

AITA For letting my step-daughter spend a night in jail instead of bailing her out right away

My wife (38F) and I (39M) have been married for 6 years. We have 2 kids (8 & 5). My wife also has a daughter, Mary (18) from before we got together. Mary is in her senior year of high school and lives with us. She will go see her bio-dad 2 weekends a month, but due to her extra-curricular activities, it is not always an every-other-weekend thing.

Since bio-dad lives about 2 hours away, Mary works out times with her dad for her to visit him and she drives herself there.

This past weekend, my wife took our 2 younger kids to visit her sister who lives about 3 hours away. Before my wife left, Mary told us that she was going to visit her dad that weekend. I was going to stay home to get some work done on some home projects that had been neglected over the holidays.