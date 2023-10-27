Dad lists rules daughter must follow if she wants to move back in, they get in argument.

When adult kids live with their parents, the power dynamics can get complicated really quick. While it might feel infantilizing to have rules imposed by your parent when you're an adult, if it's their home - they technically have the rights to house rules.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for making rules his daughter mus follow if she moves back in. He wrote:

"AITA for making rules that my daughter must follow in order to move back in?"

I have a 23 year old daughter that I do not get along well with. I paid for her education and she dropped out her second year and was just pocketing the money I was sending her for school. She was partying hard in that time and went into stripping to make more cash. I stopped sending her money when I learned and she went no contact with me.