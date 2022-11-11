Dad asks if he was wrong to make one of his two daughters pay to join family vacation.

Hello all, I have 2 daughters named Kate (23F) and Alexa (16F). For starters Kate lives with me rent free and bill free. She used to live with her mother full time, but her mom kicked her out at 18.

I don’t blame her mother though. Kate was absolutely terrible in her teenager years. She was rude, disrespectful and would steal,smoke, skip class,etc. Kate barely finished high school and was put in a continuation school. Since then though Kate is doing a lot better. She didn’t want to go to college, but she works at a fast food restaurant and is saving up for her own apartment.