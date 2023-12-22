Dad makes scene at daughter's school after secret Santa blunder. AITA?

She did eventually get her gift (she texted me as I write) but when I told my wife about it, she told me I should have just let it slide because it was just high school secret Santa. I think that while it's a small deal, I wasn't going to settle for unfairness. So reddit, AITA?

justicanbesocruel writes:

NTA. In the 3rd grade, we did secret Santa. There was a price limit of ten dollars, and you put your name i na hat and would draw someone elses. I picked my own name twice, the teacher took it and put it in her pocket...and I guess she never put it back in.

I took a lot of time finding some pencils and erasers with the person's favorite cartoon characters. Everyone else got something, I sat there the only person without it. When I asked my teacher about it, she explained that she forgot to put my name back in after I drew it twice and legit said 'whoops' before moving on to start class.

When I got home and told my mom, she was really frustrated and took me to get a little stuffed animal. The next year when I was the only person that didn't get anything AGAIN, my 4th grade teacher came over and gave me a toy she had in her desk.