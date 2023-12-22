Dad makes scene at daughter's school after secret Santa blunder. AITA?

When this man is angry with his daughter's school, he asks Reddit:
I (43m) have a daughter (f14) and as we all know since it's the holidays, my daughter class (homeroom) did not secret Santa. My daughter got one of her friends so we put somethings that my daughter said she's interested in: Perfumes and Bracelets. So that's what we gave.
On the day of (yesterday) my daughter tells me after school that she didn't get a gift. She said she asked the teacher who had gotten her and the person who she was supposed to receive a gift from we'll call "Lisa."
According to my daughter, Lisa did get a gift. And you had to sign up for secret Santa if you wanted to do it, so what's the excuse for getting but not giving?
So today, I called the school and explained the situation. I kept myself regulated I would say but I just wanted to make sure my daughter got a gift.
She did eventually get her gift (she texted me as I write) but when I told my wife about it, she told me I should have just let it slide because it was just high school secret Santa. I think that while it's a small deal, I wasn't going to settle for unfairness. So reddit, AITA?
justicanbesocruel writes:
NTA. In the 3rd grade, we did secret Santa. There was a price limit of ten dollars, and you put your name i na hat and would draw someone elses. I picked my own name twice, the teacher took it and put it in her pocket...and I guess she never put it back in.
I took a lot of time finding some pencils and erasers with the person's favorite cartoon characters. Everyone else got something, I sat there the only person without it. When I asked my teacher about it, she explained that she forgot to put my name back in after I drew it twice and legit said 'whoops' before moving on to start class.
When I got home and told my mom, she was really frustrated and took me to get a little stuffed animal. The next year when I was the only person that didn't get anything AGAIN, my 4th grade teacher came over and gave me a toy she had in her desk.
She quietly told me that she didn't know who drew my name, but some kids don't have even ten dollars, so she always kept toys on hand just in case. She was a nice teacher all around, but I remember that vividly because of the bad experience I had the year before.
ihateeveryonetoo writes:
YTA. Being disappointed is part of life and your daughter needs to learn this.This didn’t warrant a parent intervention. Maybe Lisa had every intention of getting a gift but then financially couldn’t as time drew closer and was too embarrassed to say anything.
stewtheking writes:
NTA. Secret Santa, particularly among children, is unmitigated bullshit. The chances, in a whole class of children, of every single one doing it properly, and no kids ending up upset, are… slim at best.
The idea of taking gift-giving and setting up Jan. way that at least some people are likely to be upset at the end is not my idea of fun. If, as a teacher, you decide to run one, it’s your responsibility to make sure you have a stand in gift or two in case they are needed, IMO.
I am a teacher. I don’t do them with my class; and I buy my kids each a gift instead. (It’s been Christmas socks for the last 5 years, and no intent on changing!)