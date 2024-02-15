Dad goes no contact with daughter after she 'orchestrates' mother's affair. AITA? MAJOR UDPATE.

When this father is appalled by his daughter's behavior and goes no contact after feeling totally betrayed by her, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for basically going NC with my daughter after she betrayed me?"

For some background, I uploaded a more in depth post on my page about what occurred but basically my wife cheated on me with a co-worker and she begged for my forgiveness so I accepted but I've been secretly cheating on her as a type of revenge/closure that ended up becoming an addiction, I know I'm a idiot but onto title.

I will keep as short as possible but basically a couple days ago, my daughter just out of the blue confessed about her mother cheating on me as she couldn't handle the guilt, she told me for the past 5 years, she has been aiding her mother in cheating on me in exchange for gifts...