Dad asks if it's wrong to ask wife to watch newborn at night during maternity leave.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 13, 2022 | 9:48 PM
Parenting a baby is hard, and sometimes one parent feels like they're doing all the work. When this dad feels just that, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for asking my wife to take care of our newborn during the night hours while she is on maternity leave?"

My wife works at a company that gives 16 weeks of paid maternity leave, I only asked her that during that 16 week time period that she take care of the baby during the midnight hours while I sleep.

I have to wake for work M-F. I told her that after I get off work I will take over entirely, do all chores cook, take care of the baby and even more so on weekends where I have no issue staying up late, waking up early or multiple times in the night for her to catch up on all of her needed rest.

Sources: Reddit
