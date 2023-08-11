Dad pays for son's college, refuses to pay for daughter's. AITA?

I made it clear a year ago that I would not pay for her to study engineering and she seemed upset at the time when I told her that and seemed to have expected up to that point that I would pay for her college like I did for her brother.

My son did not get into such a top school but it was still expensive and he went to study business. The reason I paid for it was that he wanted to work for my small business after graduating so I saw it as an investment in my business.