Dad breaks cruel promise to daughter after stepdaughter finds out. AITA?

Is it okay to break a promise, if that promise was cruel to begin with?

AITA for breaking a promise and attending my stepdaughter's graduation?

I’ll start by explaining some backstory. I (54M) lost my first wife when my son (25M) and daughter (22F) were ages 9 and 12. Both my kids took it as hard as you would expect and to this day have a poor relationship with both my current wife 'Doreen (49F)' and my stepdaughter 'Amy (18F)'.