Dad breaks cruel promise to daughter after stepdaughter finds out. AITA?

Mitchell Friedman
Apr 30, 2023 | 4:31 PM
Is it okay to break a promise, if that promise was cruel to begin with? That's what one dad's hoping to hear, after his family drama exploded in a volcano of emotion. He took to Reddit's Am I the A**hole for opinions — and then to the comments to clarify, and to defend himself. But first, he wrote:

AITA for breaking a promise and attending my stepdaughter's graduation?

I’ll start by explaining some backstory. I (54M) lost my first wife when my son (25M) and daughter (22F) were ages 9 and 12. Both my kids took it as hard as you would expect and to this day have a poor relationship with both my current wife 'Doreen (49F)' and my stepdaughter 'Amy (18F)'.

I started dating Doreen about 4 months after my first wife passed, as such my kids believe I cheated on their mom. Amy was 5 when we got together and as such I see her as my own daughter.

