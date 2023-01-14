Dad promises to take son to football game; sells tickets for big profit instead. AITA?

AITA for selling our Eagles playoff tickets to my boss instead of taking my son?

I grew up in Jersey and am a huge birds fan. I promised my son that if they got into the playoffs we would go this year. I bought my tickets as soon as they sealed home-field advantage. Son was very excited (though we are going through an issue with him texting me back--so i was a little irritated at his response).

My boss is also an Eagles fan and he offered me 5 times as much as I paid for the tickets. I could not help but sell them. It's just way to good of a deal.

My son's mom just called me saying I broke his heart "again." I tried to call and text him to explain my side but he's not taking the call.