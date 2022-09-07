Dad asks if he's wrong to refuse to punish his teenage son for fighting with a bully.

Parenting is hard, especially when another parent is telling you how to raise your kid. When this father is conflicted about whether or not to ground his son, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not grounding my son?"

There is a little boy(M6?) in our street who constantly bullies other kids. We told his parents multiple times but it seems like they don't care. Today my daughter(7) went outside to play and took her doll with her.