Dad punishes son harshly without mom's permission. AITA?

They still wouldn't let him in though and kept on playing (they don't like playing with him because he always gets mad when he loses). He then got the keys that led to every room in the house in my wife and I's room (they were supposed to be hidden) and unlocked the door.

My daughters were playing uno and Carson demanded they let him play too. When they said they didn't want to, my son got really mad and slammed shut the open laptop on Lacey's desk. He closed it with so much force that it stopped working.

Lacey was really upset and went downstairs to tell my wife. My wife then got mad at her and said it was her fault for not just letting Carson play with them. She also refused to buy her a new one.