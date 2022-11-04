Parents are sick, mom wants to host SIL and kids, dad won't help, mom calls him lazy.

When this husband is fed up, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for leaving my sick wife to deal with two toddlers on her own?"

Id like to give a little bit of background first. I (M36) and my wife (F35) have a 3 year old daughter. I have long standing issues with my wife's SIL, because I think that my wife constantly panders to her, and caters to her every whim, often at the expense of me and my daughter.

Recently we had a huge fight about her saying something offensive to me in a public setting in defense of SIL, at our daughter's expense, and up until this point she has tried to do better.