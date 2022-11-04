Parents are sick, mom wants to host SIL and kids, dad won't help, mom calls him lazy.

When this husband is fed up, he asks Reddit:
Id like to give a little bit of background first. I (M36) and my wife (F35) have a 3 year old daughter. I have long standing issues with my wife's SIL, because I think that my wife constantly panders to her, and caters to her every whim, often at the expense of me and my daughter.
Recently we had a huge fight about her saying something offensive to me in a public setting in defense of SIL, at our daughter's expense, and up until this point she has tried to do better.
We've both been floored with flu for the past 10 days or so (negative COVID tests). She seems to have had it slightly worse than me, so I've been tagged in to do all chores, childcare and cooking while she's tried to get as much rest as possible.