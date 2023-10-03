Dad refuse to make things 'equal' between bio daughter and stepdaughter. AITA?

When this man is confused about how to parent his bio daughter and step daughter, he asks Reddit:



"AITA for refusing to making sure things are equal between my daughter and stepdaughter?"

My wife and I each brought a daughter from previous relationships into our marriage. Despite being only a year apart in age, our daughters were completely different and that’s why I’m here.

My daughter has always been athletic and outgoing. Growing up, she played basketball, softball, soccer, volleyball, and even golf. In middle school, she picked up tennis and never looked back.

I paid for her to have private lessons and when she found out how much I was paying for those lessons, she decided that’s what she wants to do as her teenage job. She’s now a junior, is one of the best players on her HS team, and teaching tennis lessons.