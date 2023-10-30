Dad refuses to pay for daughter's college after she makes fun of stepbrother's injury.

So when my son was getting scholarship offers for basketball, I realized we could pay for my daughter's college in full and neither of them would have any student loan debt when they graduate. A plan that I shared with my daughter, which I think was a mistake to begin with.

These plans changed when my son tried riding on someone else's motorcycle, with their permission, but with zero training, and got badly injured on a ensuing crash. He lost part of his hand and foot, not life threatening, but basketball ending.

This happened last year and my son has been in a deep depression that we're desperately trying to bring him out of, but he feels like his entire identity got ripped away in the blink of an eye. He's been in counseling and prescribed medication but it has not helped thus far.