Dad refuses to pull over for daughter after leaving rest stop, she pees herself. AITA?

Every road trip includes at least one stop for disgusting (but delicious snacks), and one close bathroom call.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not stopping in time for his daughter to use the bathroom. He wrote:

"AITA after my daughter wet herself in the car?"

I’ll try to keep this as straight to the point as possible. My family and I (39M) traveled to visit my wife’s parents for Thanksgiving which involved a 5ish hour drive one way. My daughter (13F) had gotten the new Zelda game for her birthday a couple weeks ago and spent the drive playing basically nonstop. On the drive back home, we stopped about 2 hours in for gas and a bathroom break.