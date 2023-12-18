Dad refuses to return daughter's Xmas gift after wife and son's 'bizarre' prank. AITA?

When this dad is weirded out by his family's behavior on Christmas, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to return my daughter’s Christmas gift?"

My daughter, Kayla, (17) has been asking for a laptop for awhile. Money’s been tight, so my wife and I saved up to get it for her for Christmas. I couldn’t wait to give it to her. My wife is Kayla’s biological mother, since people keep assuming she’s her step-mom.

The other day, I come home from work and find Kayla upset, my wife in a mood and our son, Martin, (15) looking pleased. I asked my wife in private what was going on. She started venting to me that Kayla is an ungrateful brat, we should return her gift, etc. She then explained that she and our son decided to pull a small prank our daughter.