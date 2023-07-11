Dad refuses to send money to son after major pathological lying. Leaves son broke.

When this dad is furious with his son, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to provide for my son (M20) any further?'

My son (M20) is studying at italian university, he doesn't work and therefore my wife and I have always provided for him. Before he moved to Milan to study, I opened a checking account in his name, leaving him more than enough money to cover his expenses (I pay the university tuition and rent, therefore they’re not one of these expenses).

Evidently it was a big mistake, because after a few months my son came to ask me for more money because he had already drained his bank account, mainly for disco nights.